Duluth City Hall file

Duluth's Municipal Court is offering an amnesty program for people with failure to appear warrants pending against them, to let them pay a fine or appear before a judge to resolve their case.

 Photo: City of Duluth/Facebook

Duluth Municipal Court officials are allowing people with failure to appear warrants pending against them to pay their outstanding fine and avoid jail.

The court announced it is offering an amnesty program through the end of April to close out pending cases, within the city's court system, that have failure to appear warrants. People who have a warrant pending against them can either pay an outstanding fine or schedule a court appearance before a judge to resolve their case without facing late fees.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.