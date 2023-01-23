Duluth Municipal Court officials are allowing people with failure to appear warrants pending against them to pay their outstanding fine and avoid jail.
The court announced it is offering an amnesty program through the end of April to close out pending cases, within the city's court system, that have failure to appear warrants. People who have a warrant pending against them can either pay an outstanding fine or schedule a court appearance before a judge to resolve their case without facing late fees.
The court will also offer an option for a payment plan if a case is heard in court.
“People have begun to take advantage of the program and we anticipate a positive response during the program’s duration,” Duluth Municipal Court Judge Charles L. Barrett III.
Anyone who has an outstanding failure to appear warrant, a license suspension or a late fee from the city is encouraged to participate in the program. They have until April 30 to participate, however.
People who have questions about the amnesty program can contact the Duluth Municipal Court by calling 880-623-2771 or by sending an email to amnesty@duluthga.net.
The court's address is 327 Buford Highway in Duluth.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
