A Duluth resident and the head coach for Flowery Branch High School's girls soccer program has been arrested on allegations that he sent a sexually explicit photograph to one of his students.
Matthew "Tyler" Stubbs, 25, was arrested Tuesday by Hall County sheriff's deputies. The official charge against him is one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. In addition to serving as the head coach for the girls soccer team, Stubbs was also a special education teacher at the school, according to the Flowery Branch High School website, which still had him listed as a teacher Wednesday afternoon.
"According to the preliminary investigation, on the morning of Saturday, March 6, Stubbs sent the photograph to the female victim via Snapchat," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Stubbs was employed as a teacher at Flowery Branch High School, and the victim, 16, was one of his students."
School officials found out about the incident earlier this week and placed Stubb on leave before calling the Sheriff's Office about the matter. Deputies are still investigating.
Stubbs' profile on the Flowery Branch High School athletics website shows he was also an graduate assistant coach for the University of North Georgia's men's soccer team through the 2019 season, and that he is the U-11 and U-12 girl's academy coach for the Lanier Soccer Association. He also previously served as the association's Director of Goalkeeping and formerly served as the director for Global Premier Soccer's youth development program and was a coach for the U-13 GPS Charlotte Elite Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.