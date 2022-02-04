The FBI released this photo which it said shows Duluth resident Jonathan Davis Laurens standing in front of a portrait of George Washington in the U.S. Capitol during the riots that took place there on Jan. 6, 2021. Laurens pleaded guilty to involvement in the riot in federal court this past week.
A Duluth man who participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and later claimed on social media that it was fun to do so, pleaded guilty in federal court this week.
Jonathan Davis Laurens formally entered his guilty plea in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia during a hearing on Wednesday on the charge of Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Laurens signed paperwork agreeing to the plea deal days earlier, on Jan. 28.
Laurens has not yet been sentenced, but he must pay the Architect of the Capitol $500 in restitution to help cover the cost of repairs to the building as part of his plea agreement. A plea offer extended to Laurens last fall states the charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison or a fine of up to $5,000.
As part of the agreement, Laurens admitted that federal prosecutors could prove that he attended a rally featuring then-President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on the day of the riot. He also admitted that prosecutors could prove he walked from the rally to the Capitol, entered the building and walked around inside while taking selfies.
The Statement of Offense for Laurens' plea states he entered the building through an open door on the Senate wing after other rioters forced their way in through the building. He headed for the Capitol crypt and took a selfie that he posted on his Facebook page.
Laurens then headed to the Small House Rotunda and went through Statuary Hall before watching a group of rioters try to force their way into the House of Representatives chambers. He then went to the Rayburn Reception Room where he took another selfie, this time in front of a portrait of George Washington.
The Statement of Offense states Laurens was inside the Capitol for about 35 minutes.
“We got into the capitol (sic), walked around, chanted some slogans and stuff," Laurens wrote on Facebook after the incident, according to the Statement of Offense. "A few bad apples were trying to break windows and kick on doors, but most of us put that (expletive) to bed real fast. We weren’t there to tear (expletive) up, just disrupt the system. All in all, I had fun! Lol."
