Nicholas Hernandez-Gonzalez, 36, of Duluth, will be deported to Mexico for a third time after being sentenced for possessing with intent to distribute multiple kilograms of fentanyl and other opioids in 2019.
Hernandez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 29, 2019. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Orinda D. Evans to 17 years, six months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
According to immigration records, Hernandez-Gonzalez was previously deported to Mexico on two occasions in 2013. He will be deported once again following his prison sentence.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the charges and other information presented in court, HSI agents identified Hernandez-Gonzalez as a drug dealer selling what he claimed was simply heroin in April 2019.
However, the heroin actually contained a mixture of significantly more potent synthetic opioids — fentanyl and carfentanil. The Department of Justice stated fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
“Hernandez-Gonzalez endangered countless people with the quantity of extremely dangerous drugs he was mixing and storing in his apartment,” Pak said. “This case highlights the risks for drug users and their families – you do not know what is in the drugs sold on the street. Fortunately, our law enforcement partners work tirelessly to remove these dangerous products from our streets.”
On May 16, 2019, a Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped Hernandez-Gonzalez shortly after he left his apartment, and seized a cellophane-wrapped bundle that contained 1 kilogram of fentanyl from the backseat of his car.
Hernandez-Gonzalez claimed the bundle contained heroin that he was delivering to a customer.
Later that day, Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Hernandez-Gonzalez's apartment and found nearly 10.5 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, a gun and evidence that Hernandez-Gonzalez had been mixing various substances in the sparsely-furnished apartment.
The Department of Justice stated one large plastic box in the master bedroom in particular contained 3 kilograms of heroin and another box contained nearly 4 kilograms of a mixture of fentanyl and carfentanil.
Agents also found 10 bundles of powder containing methamphetamine and another kilogram of mixtures of fentanyl and carfentanil hidden inside a hole that had been cut into the master bedroom closet.
“The reckless manner in which Hernandez-Gonzalez mixed and sold his illegal drugs placed the entire community at risk," Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in Georgia and Alabama, said. "Powerful opioids like fentanyl have the potential to kill just by contact. I’m relieved that this defendant’s days of poisoning our community are over. Combatting the importation of fentanyl into the country and its distribution remains a top priority for HSI and its partners across Georgia.”
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Hartigan prosecuted the case.
This case is presented as a part of Operation SCOPE (Strategically Combatting Opioids through Prosecution and Enforcement), which is an initiative launched by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to partner with federal and local law enforcement to fight the devastating effects that illegally-prescribed painkillers, heroin and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, have on local neighborhoods.
