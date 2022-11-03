A Gwinnett County jury recently convicted a Duluth man on five charges, including rape and kidnapping, that stemmed from a 2019 case in Duluth, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.
Kendrick Keon Rollins was convicted of rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and obstruction of a law enforcement officer and is expected to be sentenced at a later date.
Rollins was accused of entering the residence of a woman that he had previously been in a relationship with on Nov. 18, 2019 and ordering her to go to one of the bedrooms.
"When the victim refused, Rollins grabbed her by the throat and pulled her into a room closing and locking the door behind them," Gwinnett prosecutors said in a statement on the conviction. "Rollins proceeded to pin down the victim and despite her attempts to fight him off, he was able to overpower her and raped her. Following the rape, the victim was able to make an excuse and get away."
The victim went to get medical treatment after she fled the scene and physical injuries were discovered during a sexual assault physical. Rollins later ran away from Duluth police officers when they tried to detain him. He eventually drove to Springfield, Ill., where he was pulled over and then ran from police before they eventually caught up with him and arrested him.
"The victim testified at trial recounting the incident and Rollins attempted to claim the act was consensual which a jury did not believe," prosecutors said.
