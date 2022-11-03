A Gwinnett County jury recently convicted a Duluth man on five charges, including rape and kidnapping, that stemmed from a 2019 case in Duluth, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

Kendrick Keon Rollins was convicted of rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and obstruction of a law enforcement officer and is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.