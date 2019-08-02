A Duluth man was charged with reckless conduct Thursday night following a several-hours long standoff with police.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Duluth police received a 911 call from Jared Goforth, who said he wanted to kill himself, according to Duluth Police Department spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski.
While police were speaking with speaking with Goforth on the phone, he fired one shot inside his apartment then hung up, Sadowski said. Shortly after, officers began arriving on-scene.
"Officers attempted to speak with the male several times, however, he fled back into his apartment thus creating a barricaded suspect situation," Sadowski said. "Duluth officers worked fast and diligently to evacuate nearby residents from danger while maintaining a perimeter around the male's apartment."
During the nearly three hours of negotiations, officers heard about seven gunshots from inside the apartment, though at about 10 p.m., Goforth ultimately surrendered to law enforcement "without incident."
"Skillful and compassionate negotiations between Duluth police officers and the male turned a possibly life-threatening situation into a peaceful apprehension," Sadowski said. "We're thankful the male surrendered and are pleased with the rapid response and professionalism of all involved in resolving this incident."