Gwinnett County police have arrested a Duluth man in connection with the murder of an Atlanta woman whose remains were found in Flowery Branch earlier this year.

Sgt. J.R. Richter said the remains of Atlanta resident Sarai Gomez, 19, were found in a wooded area in Flowery Branch in June and the Hall County Sheriff's Office has been investigating her death as a homicide. Deputies identified Duluth resident Timothy Krueger, 49, as a suspect. Richter said deputies believe the murder likely happened at Krueger's home so they contacted Gwinnett County police on Wednesday.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

