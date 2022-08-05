Gwinnett County police have arrested a Duluth man in connection with the murder of an Atlanta woman whose remains were found in Flowery Branch earlier this year.
Sgt. J.R. Richter said the remains of Atlanta resident Sarai Gomez, 19, were found in a wooded area in Flowery Branch in June and the Hall County Sheriff's Office has been investigating her death as a homicide. Deputies identified Duluth resident Timothy Krueger, 49, as a suspect. Richter said deputies believe the murder likely happened at Krueger's home so they contacted Gwinnett County police on Wednesday.
"Hall County detectives obtained a Concealing a Death warrant for Krueger and Gwinnett Homicide obtained search warrants for Krueger’s home," Richter said. "Detectives made contact with him at his residence and Krueger was taken into custody on Aug. 4.
"He was taken to Gwinnett Police Headquarters where detectives from Gwinnett and Hall spoke with him about the incident. Ultimately Krueger provided a full confession."
Richter said Krueger has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.
Anyone who information about Gomez's murder is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220063012.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
