Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday deputies arrested three men under surveillance after two of them tried to break into an investigator's unmarked car.
Michael Smith, 21 of Duluth, was arrested alongside 20-year-old Pharaoh Johnson of Roswell and 24-year-old Thomas St. Patrick of Norcross on Feb. 5. Smith was out on bond on felony murder charges in Johns Creek.
Smith and St. Patrick were charged with entering an automobile after a sheriff's office spokesperson said they tried to break into an unmarked car with an investigator sitting inside. He and fellow investigators apprehended and arrested the suspects.
Smith turned himself in to police in November 2018 after being charged for felony murder in the death of his girlfriend, Adelisa Murtovic. Her body was found in a burning car on Oct. 30, 2018. Johns Creek police said Murtovic died of a gunshot wound from a shootout that occurred roughly six hours before her body was found.
The burning car containing Murtovic's body was found in Lawrenceville.
Smith allegedly told Lawrenceville detectives that he and Murtovic went to the Retreat at Johns Creek Apartments to buy drugs. While they were there, other people showed up and approached the car with a gun and started shooting. Smith told police he got his gun and basically a gun fight ensues and then he takes off running into the woods.”
Smith allegedly told police that after he ran into the woods, when someone else jumped into the car where Murtovic was a passenger and fled the scene.
Gwinnett County police said investigators determined Smith was a suspect in a Jan. 11 armed robbery in the parking lot of a hookah lounge in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County police filed warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
The sheriff's office fugitive unit was searching for Smith when they found him with Johnson and St. Patrick.
Johnson is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife and giving false information to police. Police said St. Patrick was wanted in Hall County for Failure to Appear and in Los Angeles County on a weapons related charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.