A Duluth resident with a rap sheet dating back to 1998 was arrested Wednesday evening as a suspect in five felony crimes.
Mark Anthony Jackson, 50, was booked into Gwinnett County Jail Wednesday morning on receipt possession or transfer of a firearm, by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of schedule I or II controlled substances and purchase, possession, manufacture or distribution of felony amounts of marijuana.
Jackson was arrested by at Gwinnett County police officer and booked at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday night. He was released Thursday morning, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office jail docket, with a bond of $5,600.
Jackson's arrest record in Gwinnett County dates back to 1998 for driving with a suspended license. He was arrested in 2003, charged with DUI-endangering a minor.
Jackson's first felony arrest was in 2017 on charges of "trafficking cocaine, marijuana, etc." and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.