Gwinnett police have arrested a suspect in Tuesday night's double shooting at a local apartment complex that left one woman dead and a second woman injured.
Gwinnett detectives have arrested Duluth man Bryan Miller, 53, and charged him in the death of 62-year-old Gracie Miller. Police said the case is believed to be domestic related.
According to police, 44-year-old Shamome Morris is expected to survive. Police said they believe Morris is a relative who was visiting from New York.
Police said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night at Reflections on Sweetwater Apartments. Officers arrived at building No. 6 and found Miller dead and Morris injured. Morris was taken to a local hospital.
The apartment complex is located at 3405 Sweetwater Rd., just north of Pleasant Hill Rd., in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
