Gwinnett County Public Library officials announced Wednesday that the Duluth branch is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the library's web site, the Duluth branch is closed "so it can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected." Officials said the Duluth location is planning to reopen for curbside pickup sometime next week, using staff from other locations.
Library officials did not give a date for when the Duluth branch would reopen.
According to library officials, the employee who tested positive, and all staff who were in contact with that person, have self-quarantined for at least 14 days and won’t return until receiving two negative tests for COVID-19.
"Due to the extensive health safety protocols put into place by the Library, the risk of a customer contracting the virus from the employee while at the location is assumed to be extremely low," library officials posted on the library's website.
