The Fourth of July is canceled in three Gwinnett County cities.
Well, the day will still happen, but events designed to celebrate it in Duluth, Lawrenceville and Suwanee have been canceled because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, officials from the three cities jointly announced Friday. It's part of a cancellation of all events the three cities were scheduled to to hold between now and July 10.
“With summer quickly approaching, we have to make hard decisions regarding large scale events now. We hate to cancel our July 3rd celebration, but for an event of this scale the planning needs to happen now and there are simply too many unknowns.” Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris said in the statement.
Although a state-wide shelter-in-place order for most people expired Thursday night, Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state's emergency declaration until mid-June and is keeping a shelter-in-place order for the elderly and people with chronic illnesses in place until that time as well.
Officials in Duluth, Lawrenceville and Suwanee said they wanted to cancel all events on city-owned properties until early July because of the nature of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus is spread, and because large public events increase risks of spreading quickly.
It is possible that additional events scheduled for after July 10 could be canceled as well.
“As a result of the requirements to maintain physical distance, we are taking further actions to safeguard our community,” said Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “We greatly appreciate the ongoing cooperation and support of our citizenry in order to reduce the risk.”
Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen, “The need to modify this date will be evaluated in mid-June. Should circumstances change we will respond appropriately and adjust accordingly.”
Residents are encouraged to check event listings in their individual cities about postponements, rescheduling and cancellations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.