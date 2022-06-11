A key step in the long process of replacing the old Rogers Bridge with a new pedestrian bridge connecting Duluth and Johns Creek was reached on Friday morning when the frame for the new bridge was lowered into place.
The two cities — as well as Gwinnett and Fulton counties, the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Atlanta Regional Commission — have been working on replacing the old 1911 truss bridge, which hadn’t been used in decades, for years. The plan has been to build a new identical bridge over the Chattahoochee River that pedestrians could use to go between parks and trail systems in Duluth and Johns Creek.
While the old bridge was removed last fall, the frame the new bridge was set into place on Friday, in a process that took more than an hour to complete.
“This is a major milestone,” Duluth Economic Development Manager Chris McGahee said. “It (represents) all of the hard work to get to this point, fabricate this thing and pay honor to the (old) bridge that was here — because this is a replica of what was sitting there.”
Duluth officials expect the new bridge will open the public at the end of this year, or possibly in early 2023.
While the frame is place, there is still a lot of work that has to be done before it can be completed and opened for public use. There are water line connections, a concrete bridge deck, conduit lines for security cameras, safety railings and trail connections that have to be installed on the bridge before it can be completed.
Utilities are also expected to rerouted under the bridge as well.
“There is (much left), but this is a first step to something big,” Duluth City Engineer Margie Pozin said.
Pozin, who has been overseeing the bridge replacement for years, said getting the water line installed is a crucial step that has to be taken. There had been a water line that had been built over deck of the old bridge, but it was removed to the old bridge could be taken away.
“That is the emergency water line for Fulton County and we need to replace it so we’re replacing it with three smaller (lines),” Pozin said. “We’re going to split the 30 (inch line) into three smaller lines that are going to be tucked up under the deck so you won’t see it as you’re walking over the bridge and then it will come back together on the other side as a 30-inch line.”
One thing people will likely notice about the bridge once it is open to the public is that it looks rust colored. That is intentional, according to Pozin, as part of the effort to make the new bridge look like the historic Rogers Bridge that spanned the Chattahoochee for 110 years.
The metal used in the new bridge frame is weathering steel, so most of the bridge won’t need to be painted. The last three feet on each side of the bridge will have to be painted once the access points for pedestrians are installed.
But, it will look like an old rusty bridge.
“That’s the color of the original bridge,” Pozin said. “It’s a replica truss so we wanted it to be as close to a replica as possible.”
Although the new bridge’s frame is set up to look like the old bridge, there are some notable changes. One is that the metal on this new bridge is welded together while the old one was held together by pins. There are some plates that appear to have pins on them, but Pozin said those are just decorative pieces to evoke the history of the old bridge and not real pins.
“It’s modern construction methods using the old bridge design,” Pozin said.
The roughly $8 million bridge replacement has been a complicated project to undertake because of the number of entities that have been involved. Pozin said federal grant funding that went through the ARC to Georgia DOT covers about 80% of the funding for the project, but four main partners — Duluth, Johns Creek, Gwinnett and Fulton counties — are splitting the rest of the cost. The National Park Service has been a partner on the project as well.
The bridge replacement also coincides with park projects that Duluth and Johns Creek are undertaking.
Duluth is overhauling Rogers Bridge Park, with new administrative offices and restroom facilities, as well as new trail connections along the Chattahoochee River, expected to be installed among other improvements. At the same time, Johns Creek is developing a park of its own on its side of the bridge.
Metal from the old bridge will be used in artwork that will eventually be installed on each shoreline near the entrances to the new bridge. The artwork for the Duluth end will use steel from the old bridge as well as new pillars to create an entry way to the new bridge that will itself resemble a bridge.
The new Rogers Bridge as well as the upgrades to Rogers Bridge Park will be completed before the artwork is installed, though.
“The artist that was selected by the Duluth Public Arts Commission will pick up his stuff next week, hopefully, and he’ll install (it) after both of these projects are closed out so that nothing will be in the way or at risk of being damaged,” Pozin said.
