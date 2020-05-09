The Georgia United Credit Union Foundation has named four Georgia high school seniors as recipients of its 2020 High School Scholarship Competition, including Duluth High School’s Denny Woong.
Woong, who will attend Stanford University, received the Polly Hinde Scholarship, which is a $5,000 scholarship. Woong plans to major in mechanical engineering to pursue his career goal as a robotics engineer and serve as a mentor for the network of robotics teams.
According to a press release, this marks the 26th year of their scholarship program, named for the credit union’s founder, Vernon E. Carne and notable board members Geraldine Tilson, Dorothy Dusenberry Pirkle and Polly Hinde.
Recipients were selected based on a one-minute creative video submission describing how they will use their education to help their community, with additional consideration given to academic accomplishments and demonstrated leadership and participation in both school and community activities.
“We are honored to continue our longstanding tradition of offering scholarships to help our high school members further their education. This year’s recipients showed outstanding creativity, strong academic and leadership skills, with solid plans to give back to their community,” said Georgia United President and CEO Debbie Smith.
Woong is member of a number of clubs and holds the title of robotics team pesident for the FIRST Robotics Competition Team, National Honor Society secretary and Tri-M Music Honor Society secretary. He is active in BETA and Interact Club and also volunteers by translating Vietnamese at parent-teacher conferences, organizing charity walks and festivals, supporting local food banks, tutoring students and playing the viola with the Duluth High Chamber Orchestra.
