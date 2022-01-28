An employee of a gun store in Duluth claimed he had to shoot his boss on Wednesday because he claimed he feared for his life during an altercation at the store, according to a police report and 9-1-1 audio.
The shooting took place at the Gun Lobby located at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Duluth Police Officers were called to the store on a report of a person shot. Charles Collins, 56, had been shot and the shooter, John August, 55, claimed it was self defense. Collins reportedly owns the store.
"Chuck Collins just tried to murder me," August told a 9-1-1 dispatcher in audio released on Friday. "I'm the one that fired ... I had to. He tried to murder me."
August could end up facing an aggravated assault charge in connection with the shooting if police determine it is warranted. A police report shows that August told police officers at the scene that the argument which led to the shooting was "over a few dollars."
In 9-1-1 audio, August can be heard telling a dispatcher that Collins had allegedly reached for a gun during their verbal argument, and he added that Collins had allegedly reached for August's gun as well. August also told the dispatcher that police could find his gun in his hip holster.
Collins was shot in the arm and in the side, according to a second audio file released by Duluth police on Friday.
August told the dispatcher that he was disabled and that police would not be able to handcuff him behind his back.
"I'm a nonviolent person," August told the dispatcher.
Both Collins and August were treated by Gwinnett County medical units at the scene and taken to separate hospitals.
Collins was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett to receive further treatment for his gunshot wound. August was taken to Northside Hospital Duluth after he told first responders that he felt like he was having a heart attack. He also told the dispatcher that he may have been having a panic attack.
Police said on Wednesday that both men were in stable condition.
"This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to our community," Duluth police said in a statement immediately after the shooting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.