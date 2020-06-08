The first time since it began nearly 40 years ago, the Duluth Fall Festival will not be held this year — and an ongoing global pandemic is to blame.
Organizers of the popular arts and crafts festival in downtown Duluth, which draws thousands of attendees each year, sent a letter to sponsors to inform them of the decision to cancel this year's event. The organizers cited concerns about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic as the reason for canceling the festival.
"We are deeply sorry to inform you of our decision regarding this year's Duluth Fall Festival," organizers told festival sponsors. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot in good faith move forward with this year’s Festival. Our main concern is the health and safety of our sponsors, volunteers, guests, vendors, suppliers, and everyone involved."
Several events in Gwinnett County have been canceled or postponed this year because of the pandemic. Although some cities have been moving toward resuming events this summer, Duluth, Lawrenceville and Suwanee jointly canceled all city-organized events through mid-July.
Some cities that have not outright canceled Fourth of July celebrations have postponed them until August.
The Gwinnett County Relay For Life was postponed from its early May date to the weekend of Halloween.
But, the Duluth Fall Festival was one of the major events of the fall in the county and organizers said there's never been a reason to cancel it before in the event's history. Proceeds from the annual event have long been used to support improvement projects around Duluth.
"This is incredibly sad for us, as we have not missed a single year in our 37-year history," festival organizers said. "However, we will have the Duluth Fall Festival next year and are already making plans to improve and expand it!"
