An art student from Duluth won the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ T-shirt Art Contest winners in Georgia’s 15th annual Youth Birding Competition.
Alston Li, an eighth-grader at SKA Academy of Art and Design in Duluth, won the competition with a drawing of a peregrine falcon to top the contest’s record-breaking group of 375 entries. Li received a grand prize of a $100 Amazon gift card and his artwork will be featured on the 2020 Youth Birding Competition T-shirts.
Li’s art entry also led the art contest’s Middle School division, and there were three other entry winners at the primary, elementary and high school levels.
The DNR said in a press release to contests helps encourage wildlife conservation, awareness and appreciation of animals and their habitats are essential through art.
“(The contest) is about learning to slow down, observe and connect with nature,” art contest coordinator Linda May. “Birds are a great focus since they’re beautiful, fun to watch and easy to find.”
The T-shirt Art Contest is part of the Youth Birding Competition, an annual event in which teams of children and teens try to find as many bird species as possible throughout Georgia in 24 hours.
The Youth Birding Competition was tentatively postponed from April 24-25 to Aug. 29-30 out of precaution to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Organizers have moved the registration deadline to July 31 and will reassess event plans this summer.
