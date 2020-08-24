A small dog who was shown in a controversial video being slammed against a wall by her owner is getting some tender loving care at the Gwinnett County Jail, according to officials with the county's sheriff's office.
The pooch was taken in as a foster pet last week by the Jail Dogs program that partners jail inmates with dogs to help with the inmates rehabilitation while they are incarcerated. The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office said the dog is not currently available for adoption.
"Many people were understandably outraged by a recent video depicting a Duluth woman abusing a small dog," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "She was later arrested and currently faces an animal cruelty charge. Her little dog was taken to the county animal shelter.
"Sheriff (Butch) Conway offered to serve as a foster home for the dog so she could join our Operation Second Chance program, also known as the Gwinnett Jail Dogs Program, where she will receive lots of TLC and even more importantly, obedience training that will greatly increase the likelihood of a successful adoption at the end of this journey."
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Ashten Nicole Goeckle, 30, was arrested by Duluth police earlier this month after someone who worked at her apartment complex recorded video of her slamming the dog against a wall on her balcony.
"(Our) deputies and inmates are already smitten with this sweet puppy," the sheriff's office said. "She already seems quite at home and is enjoying the tender care she's receiving."
