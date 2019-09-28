The Duluth Fall Festival’s honorary grand marshal Wallace Lail sat on the back if his son Ray's 1977 Mercedes-Benz convertible with his wife Mary on Saturday.
They waved and admired the crowd of thousands that lined Main Street and Buford Highway on Saturday for the festival's 37th edition. Ask the Lails if they thought they’d still be living in Duluth 50 years after moving and establishing Lail Family Dentistry, they would probably say, "Yes." But it was hard to predict the town’s future boom back then.
When Wallace Lail and his wife arrived in Duluth to open a dental practice in 1969, there was one other dentist in town. At the time, the entire population of the county was around 60,000 people.
The Lails moved to Gwinnett with Wallace’s last military paycheck in hand on the advice of someone anticipating a population boom in Gwinnett County’s near future. That premonition came true, but it wasn’t on anyone’s radar in Duluth at the time. Wallace’s son and successor to Lail Family Dentistry, Slade Lail, recalled one of his father’s stories that summed up how quiet Duluth was in the late ‘60s.
“There was one dentist in Duluth, who came Dad and said, ‘Young man, this town ain’t big enough for two dentists,’” Slade said.
That expression wasn’t uttered out of malice — the dentist later became a patient at Lail Family Dentistry. Wallace said there were only about eight dentists in the county at the time. Wallace, from Griffin, came in search of a small town to start a family. That’s what Duluth was.
“When I moved here, Bunton Road was a dirt road; Pleasant Hill Road was a torn gravel road, “ Laul said. “There were no red lights in Duluth. Everybody knew everybody.”
Lail’s practice was originally located off Buford Highway where a teenage Nancy Harris would sometimes ride on horseback past his office. Harris, Duluth’s mayor since 2007 and co-chair of the Fall Festival, said Lail made a good fit for honorary grand marshal as a longtime resident and for his former city planning affiliations. He’s also been quick to help local families through his dental practice. He’s since retired and passed the business to his son, Slade.
“You know your dad has two practices: He has a paying practice and free practice,” Slade said. “You wouldn’t believe the amount of work he does for people in this town that can’t afford it.”
Lail’s resume also includes civil service in the city. He was on the city’s planning and zoning commission in the mid ‘70s and served on the city council from 1976 to 1980. At the time he decided not to run for a third time (terms were two years then) because he sensed things were about to “get too involved,” and he felt he’d adequately done his civil duty at that point.
Lail said he would volunteer to organize parking at the festival when it started 37 years ago. It's grow to necessitate shuttle services to transport guest from their parked cars at local schools to downtown Duluth.
“It’s a community undertaking and the amount of money that’s been raised for the development authority is amazing,” Lail said. “I never thought they would be able to get that much interest. This is just another thing with the community coming together.”
When Fall Festival coordinator Kay Montgomery, another longtime Duluth resident, asked Lail and his wife to ride in the parade as honorary grand marshal, it came as a shock to Wallace.
“I told them at the time, ‘I think y'all lost your mind,’” he said.
Still he felt deeply honored. Wallace and Mary raised their three sons and two nephews in Duluth. They have 13 grandchildren. The city that he and his family grew to appreciate over 50 years showed its appreciation to him.
“We’ve enjoyed it here and it was a wonderful place for children to grow up,” Lail said.