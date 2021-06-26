In the last decade alone, Duluth has seen major changes in its downtown core and surrounding areas.
There has been the construction of Parsons Alley at one end of the Duluth Town Green; two new housing developments adjacent to the green and the city cemetery; the opening of The District mixed-use development on the former Proctor Square shopping center site; the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel behind the Fall Festival stage; and the new library branch near City Hall.
And, yet, even as Duluth economic development director Chris McGahee said there are other projects on the horizon outside of Duluth’s downtown district, he also said there is still a little more construction work on the drawing board for downtown.
“It’s all about creating a sense of place and getting more people in the space so they can live here and walk here,” McGahee said. “So, it’s walkability, and also citybility if you walk somewhere so we have 36 picnic tables sitting out on Town Green (and) we put out 20 adirondack chairs ...
“You know, for COVID, people were more comfortable outside. It’s still novel to go inside a place and not have to wear a mask.”
There isn’t much left to do in downtown Duluth itself, but there are a few empty spaces — gaps really — on Main Street that the city is looking at filling in, particularly between the new library and existing retail spaces.
Some of that space will be filled in with a public art project designed to pay tribute to the old Cricket Box Factory that once stood near where the new library now stands. At the library opening in May, Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris said the Cricket Box art sculpture is expected to be erected in abut two years.
A train viewing platform is also planned for that open space so residents and visitors can watch the trains rumble through downtown Duluth.
“There’s also going to be about 102 parking spaces that are going to be laid out, and then we’re going to create a circulation pattern so that the parking behind (existing storefronts) will come up into here.”
In addition to that, McGahee said a new building will be built in that open space, next to the “Street Smarts” building at the end of an existing row of business fronts located across Main Street from City Hall. The new building will house a THRIVE Co-working office space, according to McGahee. THRIVE is advertising the building, on its website, as having a 2022 opening date.
“We’re gonna put in a (more than) 20,000-square-foot co-working space that will have coffee shop and a little restaurant — it’s going to be about 22,000-square-feet,” McGahee said.
That is actually only one of a small number of remaining spaces that Duluth leaders are looking to redevelop in the downtown area.
“There are three more sites to build on,” McGahee said. “There’s the train observation, then the Thrive Co-working and then we’re going to do a project where the paver lot is dead center of festival center ... We’re going to turn that into basically a program center where you can have activities on turf grass, so it’s weather proof.”
That programing center, which will be adjacent to Truck And Tap, is intended to be similar to a central programming space located in Alpharetta’s Avalon development, according to McGahee.
And, McGahee promised a restaurant brand “that is very familiar with the market, specifically Gwinnett County” is slated to be part of that programming space.
“We’re building a signature structure with a restaurant that will be located there,” McGahee said. “That will start at the Fall Festival (in September). This one is casual dining, as opposed to formal sit down. It’s a burger joint with a lot of cool stuff. It’s really about creating energy in the center.”
The one remaining space that could be redeveloped in downtown Duluth is a small triangular parking area, with about 13 parking spaces, located next to Smith’s Gallery and across Main Street from the planned programming space.
“That’s the last spot,” McGahee said. “Once we build that out space out, the paver lot and the (co-working space), that’s it.
“(But) then there’s so much more.”
Moving outside of downtown Duluth, the city is eyeing redevelopment on Buford Highway.
“We’ve floated a bond to redevelop Buford Highway,” McGahee said. “That’s part of the Tax Allocation District. These projects have really increased the value so much that it’s given us a boost to capitalize and catalyze projects.”
The city’s economic development director said the city has been looking at future uses and trying to find more ways to live and work in the heart of Duluth.
A major part of Buford Highway’s redevelopment that is now under construction is SODO, which is also known as The District Phase II. This 256-unit apartment home development is under construction on Buford Highway, next to the Duluth Police Department and Municipal Court building, at Davenport Road.
PointOne Holdings and The Residential Group announced the beginning of construction on SODO in March. The development is expected to open next year.
“This project is exceptional due to its walkable access to downtown Duluth which we consider to be the best possible amenity to a multifamily property in a suburban market,” said Ben Colonomos, PointOne Holdings Managing Partner, in March. “We’re excited to add this project to our portfolio of multifamily developments, bringing PointOne Holdings to 2,684 units under construction across nine properties.”
Two other major projects under construction in Duluth are happening nowhere near the downtown area, however.
Both are actually happening along the Chattahoochee River.
Homebuilder Ashton Woods is building its 465-home Encore residential community on 146 areas at the site of the former Hooch Golf Club off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. It includes six village-style residential districts.
Ashton Woods announced earlier this year that it planned to begin selling homes in Encore this summer.
“Before we even broke ground on the community, Encore received accolades for Residential Deal of the Year,” said Lori Brown, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Ashton Woods Atlanta division, in an announcement for the development in March. “We are excited to see that vision become a reality and to provide homebuyers the opportunity to personalize the beautiful home plans we curated for this community.”
Meanwhile, a long-awaited project is happening nearby on the river.
The city began construction on a new Rogers Bridge in a partnership with the city of Johns Creek and Gwinnett and Fulton counties in March. An entirely new pedestrians-only bridge, which is designed to evoke the look of the old one, will be built on the site of the old bridge.
Johns Creek, on its side, is building a new park. Duluth, however, is also planning an overhaul of its existing Rogers Bridge Park to offer new amenities.
Part of that will include using metal from the old bridge to create an art sculpture.
