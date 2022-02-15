From left, Mayor Nancy Harris, Kimberly Kelkenberg, Councilwoman Marline Thomas and Councilman Greg Whitlock pose for a photo after the presentation of a Kelvin 'Kelly' Kelkenberg Day proclamation on Monday.
Duluth leaders remembered the life of one of its former city councilmen on Monday by declaring it Kelvin "Kelly" Kelkenberg Day in the city.
Kelkenberg died last year after battling cancer for three years, and city leaders presented a Kelkenberg Day proclamation to his widow, Kimberly Kelkenberg on Monday night. The presentation was made by Mayor Nancy Harris and council members Marline Thomas and Greg Whitlock.
Kelly Kelkenberg joined the Duluth City Council in 2011 and was in his third term when he died in August.
"Council members that served with Kelly appreciated his unrelenting commitment to the community and ... Kelly was a loving, devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, and friend," the proclamation states.
Prior to serving on the City Council, Kelkenberg served on Duluth's zoning board of Appeals and Planning Commission. He graduated from the Duluth L.E.A.D. program as well.
He was also the vice-president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association in 2019 and served as its president in 2020. He received the organization's Leadership and Service Award as well.
He was also involved in the Georgia Municipal Association and served as a member of its Federal Policy Committee.
From 2018 to 2019, he was a member of a Gwinnett County Transit Review and Recommendation Committee, which helped bring a plan forward for a public vote on transit expansion.
City officials have also said his advice was helpful in preventing Duluth from becoming the victim of a cyber attack, and helped guide the city in dealing with Tropical Storm Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, then there were numerous location organizations that was involved with, including helping with the Duluth Fall Festival.
