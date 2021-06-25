After 16 years on the Duluth City Council, Councilwoman Marsha Anderson Bomar announced Friday night that she will not run for another term that would have put her time on the council at an even two decades.
Instead, Bomar said in the announcement on Jamin Harkness' Facebook page that she will instead endorse Harkness' bid to replace her. As she made the announcement, she pulled off a "Vote Marsha" T-shirt to reveal she was wearing a "Vote Jamin '21" T-shirt underneath.
"I have been so honored and so blessed to represent this city for almost 16 years and be part of a team that imagined a new Duluth and a lot of you have seen all of the great things that we have accomplished," Bomar said. "But, sometimes it's important to have other voices and other people at the table and so I thought long and hard about whether I would run for city council again or not and the real big deciding factor was, 'Did I find somebody who I thought was really smart, somebody who had a great hear for the city and who had skills, knowledge and talent that would be really beneficial to the city and the citizens.
"And so, I'm here tonight to tell you that I am not running for City Council again ... but I want to invite my friend Jamin over because I want you all to know that he's got my complete support and I'm going to be working with him to get to know you so you all will be just as excited to vote for him as I am."
Harkness has lived in Duluth since 2005 with his husband, Rodrigo, and they have one son, Ben. The City Council candidate is also the executive vice president and partner at The Management Group.
If Harkness' name is familiar to parents, it's because he is president of the Duluth Cluster School Foundation and a member of the school council at Coleman Middle School.
He is also a member of the Kaiser Permanente's Executive Employer Advisory Council; the Atlanta Apartment Association Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee; and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation committee. Harkness has been a guest lecturer, speaking on premises liability and multifamily technology and analytics, at the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech on several occasions.
"I am so excited to try to represent the citizens of Duluth," Harkness said in the video. "I am a citizen here and I love it. I'm a stakeholder, my kid goes to school here and I've been talking with Marsha a lot and we agree on a lot of things and the most important thing is that she has promised to be a resource for me and to be there for me as we begin this new journey."
Harkness holds an associates degree from Atlanta Christian College and a bachelor's degree and an MBA from Kennesaw State University. He also graduated from the University of the South's EFM program and has received CAPS/CAM designation from the National Apartment Association.
Bomar said she believes he will be a good fit on the City Council.
"It's really important that the people on City Council have a lot of good, fresh ideas to bring to the conversation and one of the things I've learned about Jamin is just how creative he is," she said. "You know the city is more than just downtown. There are a lot of parts of the city that will need celebrating, just as we have celebrated our downtown, and he has so many great ideas for how we can continue to make this an all-around great place to live."
