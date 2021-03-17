Duluth City Council member Kelvin J. "Kelly" Kelkenberg was awarded the Leadership and Service Award from the Gwinnett Municipal Association at the city's most recent council meeting.
Kelkenberg was honored for his service as 2020 president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association board. The Gwinnett Municipal Association is a 501-c3 nonprofit organization lead by Managing Director Randy Meacham.
The association was created by the cities of Gwinnett County to help foster better cooperation within the county, improve the understanding of the complex issues that cities face and to provide for maximum efficiency and economy of taxpayer dollars. Traditionally, the Gwinnett Municipal Association board meets monthly at varying locations within Gwinnett. This past year that looked a bit different with regular meeting being moved to a virtual forum.
Kelkenberg was uniquely qualified to act as president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association during 2020’s ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic through his 20 years of experience working in emergency management with FEMA. Together with Meacham, Kelkenberg hosted weekly meetings with the 16 Gwinnett Municipal Association cities to create a unified message and plan of action.
“Leading this organization during a pandemic may look like a heavy lift from the outside but it was the right thing to do," Kelkenberg said. "I appreciate the challenge of emergency management and was proud to utilize my years of training to guide the City of Duluth and other Gwinnett County cities during this time."
Kelkenberg was able to arrange for Dr. Audrey Arona, District Health Director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments and Greg Swanson, Emergency Management Director of Gwinnett County to be a part of these weekly calls. Their combined efforts enabled Gwinnett County cities to launch a campaign to encourage mask wearing, practice social distancing and celebrate our first responders.
The Gwinnett Municipal Association and representatives from the 16 Gwinnett Cities are still holding regular weekly meetings with Arona, and plan to continue doing so until all willing citizens receive a vaccine and the county has achieved herd immunity.
