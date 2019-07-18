For the second consecutive year, the city of Duluth will host its “Whatever Floats Your Boat” festival where attendees can cruise the waters of the Chattahoochee River.
The event is set for Saturday at Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth.
Admission to this event is free. Tubes, rafts, kayaks and standup paddle boards — provided by 10 Dollar Tubing — will be available to rent for a small fee. Attendees may also bring their own. All event participants on the river are required to wear a life jacket, no matter their age.
The event also includes live music, yard games, rock climbing, inflatables and food trucks. Pets are also welcome.
Information is available online at the city of Duluth’s website.