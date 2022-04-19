Gwinnett County residents will have one less option for enjoying Fourth of July fireworks this year.
The city of Duluth announced on Tuesday that it has canceled its annual Duluth Celebrates American event for this year due to difficulties finding a safe place where fireworks can be launched. They city will instead host "Kickoff to the 4th" event on July 1.
"Your safety is always our number one priority and unfortunately, there is no location within Duluth City Limits that would enable us to put on a show that is both safe and up to the standards our community has learned to expect," Duluth officials said in a statement.
The new event is expected to include a patriotic stage show, inflatables, a performance by A-Town A-List, themed photo ops, patriotic decorations and veteran flags.
The announcement comes a few weeks after Duluth officials fired off fireworks at Duluth High School in a test to see if the school would work as a launch site. Ultimately, officials decided it would not work.
"A group of 30-plus including city staff, Council Members, members of the Downtown Development Authority and Duluth residents were stationed around Downtown Duluth during the test launch," city officials said. "It was determined that visibility would be minimal and restricted to only a very small portion of the entire event space. It should also be noted that due to residential property near the high school, the show would have been restricted to lower-level fireworks only and the maximum show length would have been shorted from 20 minutes down to 14 minutes with a significant budget increase."
Duluth officials said Scott Hudgens Park/River Green, which hosted Duluth Celebrates America for several years, cannot be used anymore because much of the space that had been used previously was private land which has been sold and redeveloped. City officials said the land that is left is not big enough to house event parking, a fireworks fall out zone and event entertainment.
The city also said the Southeastern Railway Museum was not a feasible option either because it would require extensive road and railway closures and may have required the museum to move its locomotives that are on display.
"Keep a close eye on our social pages for more details on the exciting Kickoff to the 4th event and we look forward to seeing you there," Duluth officials said.
