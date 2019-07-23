Duluth police are hoping the city's bear problem has been resolved now that the animal had been "relocated."
On Monday, Duluth Police Department officers were called out to "several homes" on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard by River Green Parkway after residents reported a bear, which was likely the same one that was spotted last month, was climbing fences to get food.
Video of the bear shows it walking in a yard and eating something, though it's not exactly clear what.
Duluth police said in a social media post on Tuesday that the bear returned Monday night to "munch on more apples," which is when the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was called.
DNR tranquilized the bear then relocated it, police said.
While it's not immediately clear where the animal was taken, its relocation will hopefully eliminate any more visits, which began in mid-June when a similar-looking bear was hit by a car on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross. At the time, Norcross police said it did not appear injured.
A week after the bear was hit by a car, another one — though likely the same animal — was was spotted in Duluth's portion of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Duluth police previously said residents should not feed bears and should make sure their food, garbage and recycling is secured. They should also remove bird feeders, never leave pet food outdoors and clean stoves and store grills to avoid unwanted bear visits.
Bears should also not be approached, and locals who see one should call police.