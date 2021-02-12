Throughout the pandemic, Duluth-based tech innovator Broadcom Inc. and its leaders have taken note of the impactful collaborative work of Gwinnett Cares, powered by the Gwinnett Coalition, and has made a "generous donation" to support the mission to care for our community through COVID-19.
When COVID-19 emerged in the first quarter of 2020, the Gwinnett Cares initiative, now under the auspices of the Gwinnett Coalition, provided structure for nonprofits and local agencies to convene and coordinate services for COVID-19 relief.
"We are truly grateful to Broadcom for stepping up and investing in the health and well-being of our community by empowering the work of Gwinnett Cares," Renee Byrd-Lewis, Executive Director of the Gwinnett Coalition said of the gift, whose amount was not divulged. "Their generous donation will exponentially expand our reach and impact and allow us to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of our community as we navigate the pandemic.
"The demands on our social service organizations are greater than we've ever seen before. It is imperative that our business and philanthropic sectors align closely with our non-profit community to help us sustain the pace and move us all from relief to recovery."
Gwinnett Cares engages hundreds of community stakeholders (citizens, municipalities, businesses, non-profits, schools, faith community, healthcare providers, civic clubs, etc.) and works to synchronize support services and streamline communications to Gwinnett's highly-diverse population of nearly a million people. Gwinnett Cares focuses on connecting citizens to get the help they need, direct those wanting to help where they are needed most, recruit volunteers to fill gaps on the front lines, and rally resources to address the real-time needs of local non-profits.
Gwinnett Cares has six active response teams focused on: food insecurity, homelessness and housing, healthcare access, educational support, multicultural needs and workforce development.
"Broadcom's gift supports the mission of the Gwinnett Coalition to drive positive community impact, so all residents have the opportunity to thrive," Gwinnett Cares officials said in a statement. "As the lead community development organization for Gwinnett County, the Coalition's 'collective impact' approach brings stakeholders from all sectors together to align work to achieve needed social and sustainable systemic change.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unprecedented wave of struggle to many citizens in our community and more citizens are tapping into social service support than ever before."
Gwinnett Cares officials said Broadcom's donation strengthens the organization's ability to sustain its efforts to see the community through the pandemic and empowers the Gwinnett Coalition to continue to lead service-delivery coordination, relief effort alignment, and targeted communications for increased community impact.
To learn more about how you can support relief and recovery efforts, visit www.GwinnettCares.org.
