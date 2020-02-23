Duluth-based accounting firm Rhodes, Young, Black & Duncan announced the promotion of two CPAs to partners at the firm.
Robin Sansone was promoted to partner in the tax practice and AnneMarie Scully was promoted to partner in the assurance practice effective Jan. 1.
Sansone joined the firm in 2015 as a client service manager and served as the tax director beginning in 2016. She began her career in public accounting in both the Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta. The spent time in private industry and non-profit sectors before returning to public accounting in 2009.
Sansone earned both bachelor's degree in accounting and a master’s of degree of accountancy in taxation from the University of Tennessee. She became a Certified Public Accountant in 1996 and is currently licensed in both Georgia and North Carolina.
Scully joined RYBD in 2015 and is the leader of the financial reporting and assurance practice area which services industries such as construction, manufacturing, franchise, nonprofit and 401(k) plans.
She earned an accounting degree from Emory University.
She has over 22 years of experience performing financial statement audits and reviews and providing consulting and assurance services for clients ranging from small businesses to multi-million-dollar companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.