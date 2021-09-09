Georgia 811 recently announced the promotion of Brian Gilliam to executive vice president of operations.
In his new position, Gilliam will plan, organize, and oversee all Georgia 811 operations, providing for the development and implementation of efficient operations and cost-effective systems used to prevent utility facility damage throughout the state of Georgia, company officials said.
Gilliam began his career in 1998 as a Systems Engineer for Marshall and Ilsley Bank in Wisconsin, implementing an enterprise virus defense system for more than 6,000 devices, developing a single enterprise backup solution, and providing security measures for both servers and user accounts.
While at TMP Worldwide/Monster.com in 2001 Brian maintained systems responsible for operations around the world. In 2002, Gilliam moved to United Community Bank where he was responsible for all banking technology infrastructure.
During his 16 years at United Community Bank, Gilliam served first as the Systems Engineer then as Director of Technology/VP. As Director, Gilliam oversaw the technology infrastructure and worked to increase efficiencies by coordinating several enterprise and data center projects.
In his role, he served more than 2,200 employees at 175 locations. In 2019, Gilliam moved to the utility safety industry, serving as Director of Technology at Georgia 811.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Brian Gilliam to his new leadership position of Executive Vice President of Operations here at Georgia 811,” said Meghan Wade, president and CEO of Georgia 811. “Combined with his IT background, and what I have experienced working with him since joining our Georgia 811 family, I know he is the right fit as we continue keeping Georgia Safe and Connected in new and innovative ways.”
Georgia 811 is dedicated to being an industry leader in promoting safety and preventing damage to utility facilities, as they connect member utility companies with professional excavators and homeowners who are planning mechanized digging.
