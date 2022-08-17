When Duluth announced it would hold a public design contest for a large-scale piece of playable art for Taylor Park in the Town Green earlier this year, the city received 175 entries.
The contest was open to Gwinnett residents of all ages and submissions were judged "on imagination and creativity, uniqueness, and ability to capture the selfie-spirit" city officials said.
Designs ranged from sea creatures to tree houses, pirate ships to crash landed satellites and musical instruments to giant animals, city officials said. In the end, the Duluth Public Art Commission narrowed the submissions down to nine finalists before ultimately selecting three winners.
The winners were recently announced, with Lyn-Nell Huffman's willow tree design taking first place. Jackson McGregor's hot air balloon design earned second place and Megan Vladick's robot man balloon earned the third-place prize.
Huffman's design will now be used for inspiration when the new art piece is designed, city officials said. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2023.
Huffman also won $1,000 and a Duluth merchandise set and she will have a plaque displayed next to the completed art piece touting her design.
McGregor won $750 for placing second and Vladick was awarded $500. Both also received a Duluth merchandise set.
"The City of Duluth would like to thank everyone who took the time to enter the Playground Design Contest," city officials said in a statement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.