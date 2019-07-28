The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf hosts its fifth annual Gwinnett Duck Derby at the West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center in Norcross on Aug. 3.
The family event is sponsored by Gwinnett businesses, and individuals are adopting ducks for only $5 each. Proceeds will go toward the club’s local and international programs.
The racing of the ducks occurs at 4:30 p.m., and activities include pool games, a food truck and a DJ. Approximately 3,500 rubber ducks will be launched from a slide into a lazy river preceded by the club’s duck mascot. The ducks will flow into a basin and the first three finishers will be awarded prizes.
The first-place prize is $2,500, the second-place prize is $1,000 and the third-place prize is $500. The last place duck, though, will earn its adopter a prize of $10.
Some of the event’s sponsors include the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, Hayes Automotive, The Whitlock Group, Andersen Tate & Carr, GFS Advisory, Jackson EMC and Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger & Pereira.
The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, founded in 1982, is part of Rotary International. The club services to the community and provides support for organizations such as the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, Lawrenceville’s Corley Elementary School, Gwinnett Medical Center, Annandale Village and Nothing but the Truth Ministries.
The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf is made up of business owners and community leaders with a heart to serve others. By raising funds each year, the club has been able to:
♦ Outfit a recreation room for the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club;
♦ Fund a reading room for Corley Elementary School;
♦ Purchase a needed piece of equipment for The Concussion Institute at Gwinnett Medical Center;
♦ Provide sidewalks for Annandale Villagers;
♦ Provide weekend meals for Gwinnett school children; and
♦ Continue the Polio Plus effort of Rotary International aimed at eradicating polio entirely.
For more information on the event and instructions to adopt a duck, visit www.gwinnettduckderby.com.