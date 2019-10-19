A flash drought in Georgia that officials at the U.S. Drought Monitor recently began raising concerns about deepened rapidly over the last week despite recent rains.
The drought monitor, which is partnership between multiple federal agencies, released its weekly update Thursday showing that what had previously been two extreme drought areas north and south of Atlanta swept through most of Gwinnett, as well as Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties to merge into one large area. The extreme drought area now roughly resembles an "I"-shape that stretches approximately from the north Georgia mountains to near central Georgia, but avoids the city of Atlanta itself.
"Most of the region was drier than normal again this week," U.S. Drought Monitor officials said in their summary update. "Abnormally dry (D0) to severe drought (D2) conditions expanded or intensified in parts of every state in the region, with extreme drought (D3) expanding in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Florida.
"Rainfall was above normal for the week in a few areas, with contraction of (abnormally dry, moderate drought and severe drought areas) occurring in parts of Alabama and extreme western North Carolina. But for the most part, where rain did fall, it was only enough to temporarily halt further drought expansion."
In addition to avoiding the city of Atlanta, the extreme drought area is also skipping Cobb and north Fulton counties, half of DeKalb County and the western portion of Gwinnett around Peachtree Corners, Norcross and Duluth.
The city of Lilburn in Gwinnett is on the edge between the severe and extreme drought areas, but the rest of the county is now experiencing an extreme drought.
A week ago, the only part of Gwinnett experiencing extreme drought conditions was around Buford, Sugar Hill and the Hamilton Mill and Hog Mountain areas. Meanwhile, Rockdale and Newton counties, which are now completely in the extreme drought area, were only partially in that area a week ago.
The extreme drought area is also expanding eastward. In addition to sweeping into, and throughout, Walton County, the extreme drought window also expanded through all of Morgan and much of Greene counties east of Newton County. Parts of Barrow, Oconee, Clark and Oglethorpe counties are now in the extreme drought area as well.
Elsewhere, drought conditions also worsened in southwest Georgia, including Dougherty County, where Albany is located, from a moderate drought to a severe drought in the span of a week.
There might be some a little relief this weekend and early next week, however. In addition to rains forecast for Saturday, FOX 5 Atlanta's weather forecast from Friday included a possibility of more rain on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the water level at Lake Lanier, a major water source for metro Atlanta and north Georgia, continues to drop. It did see a a small increase of 0.06 feet on Oct. 13 because of rains that fell in the area last weekend, but the lake level began dropping again after that, despite additional rains on Tuesday. It's midnight pool level on Thursday night was 1,066.89 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly updates evaluate conditions through each Tuesday, although the updates are not released until each Thursday.