A man accused of killing a man standing on the shoulder of Interstate 85 while trying to avoid a traffic stop is in police custody and facing a litany of charges, including felony murder in Gwinnett County.
Smith's Porsche lost control and crashed into a person who was standing next to a wrecker on I-85 on Sunday evening. Hugo N. Martinez, 22, died in the collision. Officials said a wrecker had just finished loading his broken-down car on I-85 north. The driver of the wrecker was able to jump over a concrete barrier, officials said, and avoided being hit.
Georgia State Patrol said the pursuit started at around 8 p.m. on Sunday when troopers tried to stop a gray Porsche Cayman for speeding and an improper lane change near Chamblee Tucker Road in I-85.
The trooper activated their patrol car lights, officials said, and driver sped off north into Gwinnett County, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Georgia State Patrol said it lost control south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on I-85.
That's when troopers said the driver skidded into the east shoulder and emergency lane where Martinez and the wrecker driver were standing.
Smith is in Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
He faces several charges, including traffic offenses:
• Speeding
• Improper Lane Change
• Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
• HOV Violation
• Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
• DUI Drugs/Less Safe
• Reckless Driving
• Felony Murder
• Homicide by Vehicle (1st Degree)
• Driving in the Emergency Lane
• Too Fast for Conditions
• Failure to Maintain Lane
• Following Too Closely
