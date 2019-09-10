A driver accused of committing hit-and-run, leading to the victim’s death in a separate collision, was arrested by Gwinnett County police.
Jose Anjel Medina, 24, was taken into custody on Friday when the Gwinnett County accident investigation unit received a Crime Stoppers tip that led them to identifying Medina as a possible suspect.
Medina was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center and is charged with hit and run, following too close and violation of a driving permit. Police said he will not be charged in the fatal collision.
Munsha Shekhani, 23, was stopped on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Interstate 85 in Duluth on Aug. 27 when police said a vehicle, allegedly driven by Medina, rammed into the back of her car. The vehicle fled and Shekhani pursued it west on Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
Medina allegedly narrowly avoided a collision after turning left on Venture Drive, but Shekhani didn’t. Her car collided with a box truck and she died from serious injuries suffered in the accident.