The man who drove the getaway car in the fatal shooting of Gwinnett County Police Department officer Antwan Toney nearly a year ago pleaded guilty to his involvement in the murder and apologized to the fallen man's family on Tuesday.
Isaiah Pretlow, 19, pleaded guilty to driving the car that Tafahree Maynard and a juvenile female were in when Toney was shot and killed. Pretlow fled the scene in the car after the shooting, while the other two fled on foot. Gwinnett police named Maynard as Toney's shooter, and he was killed during an altercation with law enforcement after a manhunt in the days following Toney's death.
"(Pretlow) did apologize to Officer Toney's family and stated he had no idea Maynard would do what he did," Chief Assistant District Attorney Lisa Jones told the Daily Post.
There were two separate cases wrapped up Tuesday against Pretlow — who was indicted Jan. 16 on charges in connection with Toney’s Oct. 20 murder.
Pretlow was arrested on charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and had previous charges from alleged crimes in 2017 and 2018. Court documents say Pretlow was a member of a gang called Kutt Throat. He fled the scene and crashed his car, according to police, after the shooting.
For his involvement in the death of Toney, he received a 30-year prison sentence on charges that included aggravated assault on a peace officer, multiple counts of violation of the Gang Statute, hindering the apprehension of a criminal, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, hit and run and other traffic charges.
He must serve the first 20 of that sentence in confinement.
In the other, unrelated case, Pretlow was sentenced to 20 years for burglary, violation of the gang statute, and criminal damage to property, according to Jones. He is to spend the first eight years in custody and the remainder on probation.
"The two cases run concurrently," Jones said.
On Oct. 20, Toney was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville.
Police have said Maynard —who had an extensive, violent juvenile history and pending adult felony charges — fired shots from inside the vehicle, killing Toney as the officer approached the car.
Shortly after Pretlow fled the scene in the car, the vehicle crashed near the scene of the shooting. Pretlow then fled on foot, but was later arrested.
After Pretlow was arrested, police said in court that he had pointed a gun at another officer while he was fleeing the scene of the car crash.
Toney, who is a native of California, was approaching his third anniversary with the Gwinnett County Police Department when he was killed.
The officer's death reverberated throughout the county, and across the U.S., with thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders throughout Georgia and the nation attending Toney’s funeral.
Many officers were also in the courtroom on Tuesday when Pretlow submitted his plea.
“Life is a series of decisions and decisions have consequences," Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers said. "Isaiah Pretlow faced the consequences of his decisions. Now that this portion is closed, we can concentrate fully on the healing of Antwan’s family and the police department.
"This will provide some final closure to his family and friends and we will continue to be a supportive stronghold for each other. Antwan will always be with us.”
Senior reporter Curt Yeomans contributed to this report.