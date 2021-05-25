An accident that occurred at the intersection of Pleasant Hill and North Berkeley Lake Roads last week has provided a new meaning for the phrase “What a mess.”
The Duluth Police Department released a video Monday that shows a semitruck which was pulling an open top trailer taking a turn onto onto North Berkeley Lake Road last Friday. That might sound mundane, but as the truck was making the turn, the trailer began to tip to one side before completely flipping on its side just as the truck was turning.
Scrap metal, including crushed vehicles, was inside the trailer and spilled out on North Berkeley Lake Road, and a turn lane coming off Pleasant Hill Road after it turned over. The trailer took the truck cab with it as it rolled onto its side.
No one was injured in the incident, but the truck driver received two traffic citations from Duluth police, as well as five citations from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
