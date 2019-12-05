Police said an 80-year-old Buford man died after crashing into a school bus on Wednesday afternoon in northern Gwinnett County.
Darwin McEntyre was the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox that crashed into a special education bus near the intersection of Pucketts Mill Road and Hamilton Mill Road at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Police said McEntyre died at the scene.
Officials with Gwinnett County Public Schools said the vehicle involved in the accident was a special education bus driving students home from Ivy Creek Elementary School. There were five students on board — ranging in age from 3 to 7 — along with a driver and a monitor.
Police said minor injuries to the bus driver were assessed by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, but no students were injured. All were later transported home. The driver and monitor on the school bus were not seriously injured.
Police said McEntyre was traveling north on Hamilton Mill Road while the bus was traveling south. While approaching a traffic light near Cascade Falls Drive, the SUV driver suddenly lost control of his vehicle, crossed in to oncoming traffic and struck the bus head-on.
Police are investigating whether McEntyre may have experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash.
The final determination will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.