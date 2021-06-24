The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a suspect shot and killed by police after a car chase and wreck early Thursday morning in Auburn.
Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Bradford Park Lane in Auburn.
GBI officials said the incident began around 5:30 a.m. as a traffic stop with a driver of a Ford Fusion. It then turned into a car chase that ended with a wreck.
"As other responding officers arrived, (the driver) threatened to shoot himself if officers approached him," the GBI said in a statement. "Officers gave several commands for him to put the weapon down so they could assist him. At one point, he started firing at the officers.
"BCSO deputies and Auburn Police Department officers returned fire, striking him. The male driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead."
GBI officials said there was a female passenger in the car during the chase and when the wreck occurred. When she crawled out of the car, she immediately surrendered and was taken into custody, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the wreck.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office has said that both deputies and members of the Auburn Police Department were involved in the shooting.
The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
No officers were injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.