A single-car accident on McKendree Church Road in the Lawrenceville area resulted in the death of the vehicle's driver over the weekend, according to Gwinnett County police.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Lawrenceville resident Jerry Brock, 36, lost control of his vehicle while he was driving on the road shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday. Brock drove off the road and first hit a fence and then hit a tree.
Brock died at the scene of the accident.
"Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash," Flynn said. "The collision is still being investigated and police are asking any witnesses to contact detectives."
Anyone who has information related to the accident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. they can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to arrests and indictments in cases. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-072272.
