ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg.jpg
Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta

A driver was killed Sunday night when the vehicle they were driving left a roadway and hit a mobile home in Buford, injuring the people inside, according to Gwinnett County police.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Jordan Gonzalez, 36, was driving west on Horizon Parkway when he was unable to stay on the road as he was approaching Boulder Way. The intersection is located in the Countryside of Gwinnett mobile home community.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.