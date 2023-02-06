A driver was killed Sunday night when the vehicle they were driving left a roadway and hit a mobile home in Buford, injuring the people inside, according to Gwinnett County police.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Jordan Gonzalez, 36, was driving west on Horizon Parkway when he was unable to stay on the road as he was approaching Boulder Way. The intersection is located in the Countryside of Gwinnett mobile home community.
Gonzalez's vehicle went into the front yard of a mobile home at 13 Boulder Way and hit a tree before slamming into another mobile home located at 1 Boulder Way.
"Three people inside 1 Boulder Way were injured as a result of the collision," Valle said. "Jordan died from injuries sustained at some point during the collision sequence."
The police department's Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation into the accident. Valle said in addition to the car's collision with the mobile home, debris from the vehicle and the tree also hit three vehicles that were parked in the driveway at the 1 Boulder Way mobile home.
Police said they will release additional information about the crash when it becomes available.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
