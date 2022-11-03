The 21-year-old driver in an accident that resulted in the death of a Mill Creek High School cheerleader last weekend has been booked into — and later released from — the Gwinnett County Jail.
Kyle McDowell was booked into the jail on Wednesday, and the bonds for the three charges against him was set at a total of $8,300. Jail records show he was released on Thursday.
McDowell had been in the hospital recovering from injuries he sustained in an accident on Saturday night that resulted in the death of Caitlyn Pollock, 16, who was one of six passengers in the vehicle that McDowell was driving. The vehicle hit a concrete barrier as it was getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes on Sugarloaf Parkway.
Police previously said McDowell was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.
McDowell has been charged with 1st degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol — less safe and failure to maintain lane.
Pollock's funeral is set to be held Thursday afternoon at 12 Stone Church's Hamilton Mill campus, with a private burial set to follow. The funeral will be live-streamed at 4 p.m. at vimeo.com/event/2568233.
"Caitlyn was a beloved daughter and sister to her family, but Caitlyn’s arms were very wide," Pollock's obituary states. "Caitlyn loved her friends and was always with a group of them. Her smile illuminated the room, her laughter was contagious and her love for people was unending. Caitlyn was a phenomenal cheerleader.
"She loved her Mill Creek team beyond words. Caitlyn also cheered on an All-Star Team, Atlanta All Stars, and was so looking forward to winning the World’s Competition. But even more than Cheer, Caitlyn loved Jesus. So many of her friends have expressed how her love for Jesus showed them the way to have a relationship with Him. Caitlyn was a guiding light to all."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
