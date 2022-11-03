The 21-year-old driver in an accident that resulted in the death of a Mill Creek High School cheerleader last weekend has been booked into — and later released from — the Gwinnett County Jail.

Kyle McDowell was booked into the jail on Wednesday, and the bonds for the three charges against him was set at a total of $8,300. Jail records show he was released on Thursday.

