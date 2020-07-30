An 18-year-old Loganville woman is facing a homicide charge tied to a fatal accident that occurred in Grayson on the Fourth of July.
Aaliyah Ritchie has been charged with homicide by vehicle 2nd degree and failure to yield while turning left. Police said Ritchie was allegedly driving a Honda Pilot that collided with a motorcycle on Grayson Highway, at the intersection with Rosebud Road on July 4.
There were two people on the motorcycle and both were ejected during the accident. The driver of the motorcycle, Loganville resident Clinton Mathews, died on July 19 from injuries he sustained in the incident.
Police previously said Ritchie's vehicle was traveling north on Grayson Highway and got into the left turn lane to turn onto Rosebud Road while Mathew's motorcycle was traveling south. Ritchie allegedly turned left in front of the motorcycle and the two vehicle then collided.
A motorcycle driver who was injured in an automobile accident in Grayson on the Fourth of July died from his injuries last weekend, according to Gwinnett County police.
Police said Ritchie has already bonded out of the Gwinnett County jail.
