police Lights
File photo

Gwinnett County police said a Flowery Branch resident is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, after an accident that caused the death of a Mill Creek cheerleader on Saturday.

Master Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Flowery Branch resident Kyle McDowell, 21, was driving a vehicle that hit a concrete barrier while getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes on Sugarloaf Parkway. Buford resident Caitlyn Pollock, 16, was one of seven people, including McDowell, who was in vehicle.