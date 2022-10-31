Gwinnett County police said a Flowery Branch resident is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, after an accident that caused the death of a Mill Creek cheerleader on Saturday.
Master Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Flowery Branch resident Kyle McDowell, 21, was driving a vehicle that hit a concrete barrier while getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes on Sugarloaf Parkway. Buford resident Caitlyn Pollock, 16, was one of seven people, including McDowell, who was in vehicle.
Pollock, who was a cheerleader at Mill Creek High School, died from injuries she sustained in the accident.
The Mill Creek community is mourning the loss of junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock
McDowell was recovering from minor injuries at a local hospital on Monday, according to Valle.
McDowell has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and 1st degree vehicular homicide.
Valle said the accident remains under investigation. The conditions of the five other people who were in the vehicle were not immediately available.
Principal Jason Lane e-mailed a letter to Mill Creek High School parents and guardians Sunday night saying counselors and social workers would be at the school on Monday to provide support for grieving students.
"It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our Mill Creek High students over the weekend," Lane wrote. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the student's family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss. On Monday we will hold a special moment of silence in memory of our student, classmate, and friend."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
