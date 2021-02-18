Kanoheda Elementary School got a new principal Thursday night.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointment of Dranita Morrow, who is currently an assistant principal at Ferguson Elementary School, to be Kanoheda's new principal. She will replace Nicole White, who was appointed last month to serve as Gwinnett County Public Schools' executive director of special education.
Morrow has been with GCPS for nearly 20 years, coming to the district in 2001 as a teacher at Shiloh Elementary School and staying at that school until 2012.
But, she is not a new face to the Kanoheda community. She was an assistant principal at the school from 2012 until 2016, when she moved over to Ferguson Elementary School to be an assistant principal at that school.
Morrow received a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University in early childhood education, as well as a master’s degree from Walden University in elementary education and her doctoral degree from Clark Atlanta University in educational leadership.
She taught in Screven County Schools prior to joining GCPS.
She also graduated from the Quality-Plus Leader Academy Aspiring Leader Program as part of Cohort 3 in 2012. She was a member of Quality-Plus Leader Academy Aspiring Principal Program's Cohort 14 in 2020 as well.
