If there is one "gift" people want to receive less than an ugly sweater or socks at Christmas, it is likely the virus that causes COVID-19.
And, public health officials in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties don't want people in the three-county health district getting it either.
With that in mind, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District Director, Dr. Audrey Arona, is warning people to take precautions to make sure they don't spread it during Christmas festivities.
As the vaccine arrive in the three-county health district last week, Arona said adherence to COVID-related health guidelines will be important. One of those guidelines that health officials have repeatedly preached is that people should stay home if they don't feel well.
"Especially with the upcoming holiday, I urge all of you to cancel your plans, please, if you don't feel well," Arona said.
There has been a recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Georgia, and the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District has been no exception.
As of Monday, Gwinnett had a two-week case rate of 659 cases for every 100,000 residents, or a total of 6,404 cases for a two-week period.
Gwinnett's totals, since March, include 45,864 cases, 539 confirmed deaths, 37 probable deaths and 3,536 hospitalizations.
To the south, in Rockdale County, the two-week incidence rate is 504 cases for every 100,000 residents, or a two-week total of 479.
Rockdale's totals, since March, include 3,267 cases, 64 confirmed deaths, 10 probable deaths and 454 hospitalizations.
In Newton County, the two-week incidence rate is 542 cases for every 100,000 residents, or a two-week total of 609 cases.
Newton's totals, since March, include 4,234 cases, 111 confirmed deaths, four probable deaths and 391 hospitalizations.
Arona said she is worried about the possibility that people will let their guard down now that the vaccine — which is currently only being distributed to front line health care workers and paramedics — is starting to be distributed.
"That's why our prevention messages are stronger than ever, especially around Christmas time and the holidays," Arona said. "I mean our numbers are skyrocketing. This vaccine will help. It's the safest way to get immunity to our community.
"But, nonetheless, it's still very, very important for everyone to follow those prevention messages while we're waiting on the supply of the vaccine and the vaccination of more people in our communities."
Statewide, the two-week incidence rate is 595 cases for every 100,000 residents, for a two-week total of 64,492 new cases.
Since March, there have been 512,699 cases, 9,453 confirmed deaths, 946 probable deaths, 39,502 hospitalizations and 7,055 ICU admissions across Georgia.
Many of the holidays this year have seen spikes in new COVID-19 cases show up in their wake. The latest one being Thanksgiving.
That is why health officials are encouraging people to not get lax in following public health guidelines at Christmas, which is traditionally a time when families gather together.
"While the vaccine is a game-changer, in reference to our response, we still have a very long way to go before the vaccine is available to the general public," Arona said. "So, we have to stay on our guard, be vigilant with the things we know stop the spread of this virus.
"And you all know them by heart: social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands constantly and stay home when you are sick and stay away from others who are sick."
