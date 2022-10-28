James Redding owns several restaurants in metro Atlanta, but he considers it fate that brought him to Norcross, where he will open his newest restaurant, B&W Burgers, Buns and Brew, on Tuesday.

Redding was first introduced to Norcross by friends several years ago as he was getting into the restaurant business. After he started up restaurants in DeKalb County, including Jimmy's Tequilas and Carnes in Doraville, those same friends introduced him to B&W Automotive Parts owner Wayne Epps seven years ago.