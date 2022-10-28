James Redding owns several restaurants in metro Atlanta, but he considers it fate that brought him to Norcross, where he will open his newest restaurant, B&W Burgers, Buns and Brew, on Tuesday.
Redding was first introduced to Norcross by friends several years ago as he was getting into the restaurant business. After he started up restaurants in DeKalb County, including Jimmy's Tequilas and Carnes in Doraville, those same friends introduced him to B&W Automotive Parts owner Wayne Epps seven years ago.
At the time, Epps was considering to whom he might eventually sell his storefront. Redding told Epps that he would like to buy the space, but it wasn't until five years that Eps was ready to close his store and sell the space.
So, Redding bought the space on the corner of South Peachtree Street and Holcomb Bridge Road from Epps.
"He had the opportunity to sell to anybody, and probably make more money, but he chose to sell it to us," Redding said.
B&W Burgers, Buns and Brews is opening in downtown Norcross right as that area is becoming the current focal point for development and redevelopment in the city.
Several big projects have wrapped in the city in recent years — the new Norcross library branch, the Crown Plaza hotel, the Brunswick, Broadstone Norcross and Seven have all opened, and the Buford Highway corridor study has been completed, in the last couple of years — but development projects remain underway.
"Despite the potential downturn that many predict, there has still been steady, if not increasing, activity, as it pertains to redevelopment in Norcross," Norcross Economic Development Director William Corbin said. "I think that's a testament to what we have going on and the potential for what Norcross could be."
Downtown Norcross expanding with B&W Burgers and South End
B&W Burgers' opening is something of a preview of what will be coming on that part of South Peachtree Street.
The restaurant, which held a ribbon cutting as part of a friends and family event Friday night, is a sports bar that will have a rooftop dining area as well as live entertainment, trivia and karaoke in the same building that B&W Automotive Parts used to occupy.
Redding even kept the B&W name as a way of honoring Epps for letting him be the person who got to redevelop the space.
Next door to the restaurant, however, is the South End redevelopment project, which will be Norcross' equivalent to Duluth's Parsons Alley. It will have a food hall, a brewery or distillery, an outdoor performance space for concerts and comedy shows, an ice cream shop, a coffee shop, a wine business, two outdoor bars that will use renovated campers and a pedestrian-only extension of Skin Alley.
Redding said he's looking forward to being a part of downtown Norcross' expansion.
"We're very excited," he said. "We love Norcross, and I'll tell you one of the reasons why we love Norcross so much is the diversity. There's a little bit of everything here. My family is very diverse and we love the fact that this city this, this community, accepts all of that and welcomes all of that.
"We want to be a part of it. We want to be a part of whatever (South End) is doing. We want to join the fun."
South End will be repurposing buildings from an old mechanical shop in its development, while adding some new spaces, such as an outdoor stage for the performances.
"We know that our downtown is practically built out," Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. "There's not a whole lot where you can build downtown without tearing anything down, but we don't want to tear anything down. We want to maintain our historic character and we maintain our historic character by repurposing what we have and making it better."
A CBD shop called Rose and Hemp was the first store to open in South End and the ice cream shop, Butter & Cream, and the coffee shop, Refuge Coffee, are expected to open at the development soon. This will be Butter & Cream's third location, joining existing locations in Decatur and on the Atlanta Beltline.
"One of the important parts of the South End project, and one of the reasons why we're so excited, is that the south end of South Peachtree Street, or the south south end area of our downtown, is going to be activated in a way that it's never been before," Corbin said.
And, Redding said he plans to open a speakeasy in part of the old B&W Auto Parts space that has not yet been fully built out yet. He said that is at least a year away, however.
"We want to get (B&W Burgers) rolling a little bit and then we're going to be working on that," Redding said. "It's something I really want to make perfect so I want to do a little more research. I've got the vision of what I want so now it's the research to get that right feeling."
Truck & Tap heading to Norcross
Downtown Norcross will be gaining another new place to eat, although this one will be located next to Lillian Webb Park and it's a concept residents may already familiar with.
Truck & Tap is planning to develop a 3,620-square-foot restaurant on the vacant lot on the corner of College Street and Britt Avenue, overlooking Lillian Web Park. The restaurant brand already has locations in downtown Duluth, Woodstock and Alpharetta.
The Truck & Tap concept is unique. Rather than having a kitchen and a standard menu, the restaurant has a space for food trucks to pull in and set up. There will be a different food truck each day so the menu will depend on which food truck is there that day.
Truck & Tap filed land development and building construction paperwork for the Norcross location with Gwinnett County officials in August.
Norcross is looking at downtown parking
Newton said the city is aware that with continued new development in downtown Norcross, parking will have to addressed in that part of the city.
The mayor said Norcross leaders are looking at the possibility of building a parking deck in the downtown area, but the exact location has not been settled on yet.
"We really need a parking deck close to the center of downtown, because I think that would solve any issues relative to parking," Newton said.
Buford Highway drawing interest from developers
The Buford Highway corridor master plan was completed late last year, and it calls for redeveloping parts of the corridor to have more density.
Newton said the part of Buford Highway that runs past the Norcross library branch and The Brunswick would effectively serve as an expansion of the city's downtown area.
And, Corbin said it's not just city leaders who see potential in redeveloping Buford Highway.
A ChefSuite ghost kitchen is slated to go in a former truck repair space on Buford Highway at Lively Avenue. The business would be a place where food would be cooked for other restaurants in the area, and it may include business incubator space.
Meanwhile, Carlyle Street Investments LLC, for example, bought a former car dealership at the corner of Buford Highway and Holcomb Bridge, across from the Brunswick, as well as an adjacent property on Holcomb Bridge in March.
"There are developers and development teams and investors who are looking at properties along the Buford Highway Corridor, given that we have adopted a master plan and that we are looking actively to encourage investment where appropriate," he said.
