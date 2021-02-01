Gwinnett County police said that the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and Nelson Brogdon Blvd. in Sugar Hill is closed in all directions due to downed wires.
"Wires are down at the intersection and crews are working through the night to repair them," a statement from Gwinnett police said. "Work may last into morning rush hour which will keep the road closed."
