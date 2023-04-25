police.jpeg

Gwinnett County police are investigating what led to a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

Sgt. Michele Pihera said that just before 11 p.m. on Monday a man entered Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to police, the man said he was involved in a shooting at a home on Mountain Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain "within the past couple of days." The man also said there was possibly another shooting victim at the house.

