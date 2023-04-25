Gwinnett County police are investigating what led to a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Sgt. Michele Pihera said that just before 11 p.m. on Monday a man entered Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to police, the man said he was involved in a shooting at a home on Mountain Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain "within the past couple of days." The man also said there was possibly another shooting victim at the house.
Officers responded to the home, Pihera said, and located a dead man inside.
"Detectives are in the process of canvassing the scene and trying to locate any witnesses who may have seen or heard the shooting or the events leading up to the incident," Pihera said. "At this time, the motive is unknown along with the identity of the deceased male."
Police are asking anyone with information to share in the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 23-0031659
