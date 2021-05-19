Gwinnett police are investigating a double shooting at a local apartment complex that left one woman dead and a second woman injured.
Police said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night at Reflections on Sweetwater Apartments. Officers arrived at building No. 6 and found one woman dead and another injured. That woman was taken to a local hospital.
The apartment complex is located at 3405 Sweetwater Rd., just north of Pleasant Hill Rd., in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Police said that the two women are related, but there names will not be released until next of kin is notified.
"At this time, investigators are exploring all motives," Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
Anyone with information about the case can contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-038570
