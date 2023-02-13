A Doraville police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old Norcross teen whose body was found off State Route 316 last week.
Gwinnett County police are still investigating how Susana Morales died. She went missing last July while walking home and her body was found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line on Feb. 6.
Gwinnett law enforcement officials have not released details of how Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant, 22, was involved in the Morales case. He has not been charged with killing Morales, but he has been charged with false report of a crime and concealing the death of another.
Bryant is a Norcross resident, according to Gwinnett County police.
The manner and cause of Morales's death remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information related to Morales's death is asked to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Bryant is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond, according to police.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
