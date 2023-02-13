A Doraville police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old Norcross teen whose body was found off State Route 316 last week.

Gwinnett County police are still investigating how Susana Morales died. She went missing last July while walking home and her body was found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line on Feb. 6.

